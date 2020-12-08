PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday marked the day with the highest number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona.
State health officials reported 12,314 new cases on Tuesday, the single highest daily number of cases since the start of the pandemic.
The vast majority of the cases reported today were from swabs collected last week.
The last highest day was on December 1 with 10,322 new cases, following the Thanksgiving weekend holiday.
The majority of Tuesday's cases from Maricopa County which also had its highest number of single-day reported cases since the pandemic began at 9,284.
In addition to the record-breaking amount of cases, Arizona Department of Health Services' Dr. Cara Christ announced on her blog that their dashboard now shows the number of total tests conducted in the state.
"We’ve added some new data points into a new laboratory section showing information about the total tests conducted, including the total number of newly reported tests, the total number of tests conducted overall, and the number of tests newly reported that day. Similar to the section showing unique people tested, you can also see the tests conducted per day and select to view the total tests conducted by each of the counties. It also displays the percent positivity using the results from all tests reported through electronic lab reporting (ELR). A person will still only be counted once in the case counts, regardless of how many tests they have taken. As you look at the new data points, compared to the summer, Arizona is exceeding the number of tests performed on a daily basis."