PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A pair of health care experts criticized an Arizona congressman for claiming that masks are not effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

As the state tops the nation in the transmission of COVID-19, Dr. Shad Marvasti, with the University of Arizona, repeated what is widely accepted among the medical community.

"Masks absolutely work. Masks save lives and have benefits not only for the people around you but also for the wearer of the mask," he said Tuesday afternoon.

While the first doses of the vaccine arrived in the state this week, health care professionals and state leaders are still urging people to mask up.

But Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican congressman from the East Valley, posted on Twitter, "Maricopa County is proof that mask mandates fail to slow the spread." Biggs then listed the increased number of deaths and cases since the county imposed a mask requirement over the summer. He was not available to comment on Tuesday.

Maricopa County is proof that mask mandates fail to slow COVID-19.Since the Maricopa Co. mask mandate, there have been....- Almost 6x the # of cases;- Over 5x the # of hospitalizations; and- Almost 4.5x the # of deaths....as compared to the period before the mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/xgwMtO2Te9 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 14, 2020

But former state health director, Will Humble, disregarded the social media post.

"He doesn't have the data to support that kind of remark," Humble said. "I saw the tweet. It's not a data source. It's not a peer-reviewed article it's just a few graphics he got somewhere, probably social media."

And he blamed the current spike in COVID-19 on state leaders like Gov. Doug Ducey for declining to impose stricter mitigation measures, particularly on bars and restaurants.