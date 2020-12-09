PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans will have to wait another year to head back to the Middle Ages. The Arizona Renaissance Festival won't be happening in 2021.
Organizers said in a statement they had government approval to open in February under strict measures to keep everyone safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because of the pandemic's worsening conditions, the festival didn't feel safe in opening, especially because the rise in COVID-19 cases is only supposed to worsen during the next few weeks.
"We are saddened this decision may result in further hardship for our valued renaissance community of artists and disappoint our patrons," organizers said in a statement.
The Arizona Renaissance Festival hopes to return with the full experience in 2022. The 30-acre fictional village started in 1989 and usually runs in the spring in Gold Canyon. There are usually 14 stages of medieval performances plus an arts and crafts fair featuring more than 200 artisans.
