PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services released measures gym and fitness providers must take to possibly reopen.

The document released is subject to change but was provided for companies to prepare for a potential opening. A specific opening date for gyms has not been specified yet.

Below are a few steps that are required for gyms and fitness centers as outlines by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Click here to view a full list of requirements.

Implement and enforce physical distancing precautions that maintain more than 6 feet between individuals who do not live in the same household.

Implement temperature checks or symptom screening at the door for all guests.

Consider touchless check-ins, such as guests scanning their own membership tag.

Require online or phone pre-bookings or reservations for fitness classes and limit the number of guests in the class to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Consider a reservation system for guests to use the facility.

In addition, there are additional steps that staff members must take such as cleaning policies and temperature checks.

Gyms and fitness centers can submit evidence to reopen here.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that he would be extending the closures of gyms, bars, nightclubs, water parks, movie theaters and tubing, due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

He did not give a date to reopen those facilities, but his executive order states that the closures will “remain in place and continue to be reviewed for repeal or revision every two weeks.”

Even though the governor said our state's major metrics are headed in the right direction, he said that it's important to continue to show vigilance. "We can not let up," he said. "No victory lap, no celebration, only continued physical distancing."

"You are safer at home," Ducey continued. "It's highly contagious, and it's in every part of our state."