PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona can't go anywhere but up. A new Wallethub study shows that Arizona ranks last for being safe against the coronavirus.
The Grand Canyon State received a total score of 8.2, ranking 51st out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The highest was Alaska, with a score of 95.43.
The study looked at five different metrics, which are rates of vaccination, COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization, death and transmission.
Arizona had the highest hospitalization and death rates. The state also had the third-worst transmission rate, only behind Washington and Hawaii, and the second-worst death rate, only trailing Alabama. Arizona had the seventh-worst vaccination rate, with Alabama being the worst. Ready more about the study by clicking/tapping here.