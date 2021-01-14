PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Grand Canyon State has hit a milestone when it comes to its vaccination plan, passing the 200,000 mark for doses given out.

As of Jan. 14, the state has administered 217,716 doses to 186,779 Arizonans, which includes about 21,612 who have received both doses. With 602,625 vaccines ordered so far in the state, that means only about 36% of the state's allocation has been used.

"This is an exciting milestone for Arizona," said the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services Dr. Cara Christ. "Any dose that remains in storage remains a challenge to be addressed, but as a state we are gaining momentum in protecting prioritized Arizonans from COVID-19."

State leaders are working to open more vaccination sites and increase capacity as Arizona continues to struggle to administer the state's allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials are crediting the first state-sponsored vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale with helping boost numbers and plan to open another state site on Feb. 1 to help.

Health leaders eased guidelines on Wednesday to help give access to more prioritized groups to get the vaccine. About 750,000 Arizonans 65 and older can sign up for the vaccine starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. It'll only be in counties that are in at least prioritized Phase 1B of vaccination, which are all counties except La Paz. However, officials said counties can prioritize based on vaccine availability, so Arizonans are encouraged to contact their county health department for more information.

According to the AZDHS, around 16,200 doses of the vaccine had been given so far at State Farm Stadium since it opened this week. The site is 24/7 and operated by AZDHS, who partnered with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and the Arizona Cardinals to open the site.

Earlier Thursday morning, Gov. Doug Ducey and AZDHS announced a new state-sponsored site at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which is set to open Feb. 1. Unlike the State Farm Stadium site, Phoenix Municipal Stadium will not run 24/7, and will only be open during the day. The number of available appointments will depend on the number of vaccine doses Arizona has on hand. The state gets weekly allocations from the federal government. Scheduling for the new site begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

In the meantime, State Farm Stadium will continue at full capacity, offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through the end of the month. The site will start offering second doses in addition to first doses starting in February. ADHS said registration for more appointments will become available at 9 a.m., also on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Arizona has enlisted in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Retail Pharmacy Program, which will add up to 100 pharmacy locations across the state to provide the vaccine over the next few weeks. When the program is fully activated, more than 800 pharmacies are expected to have the COVID-19 vaccine across Arizona.

County health departments across the state are also working to expand appointment availability at their sites. There are over 200 vaccination sites statewide that have received the vaccine, including 45 Community Health Centers.

The website to register is: podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

To find vaccine locations in Maricopa County, click here.

Anyone without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can help. If you have an Arizona area code, you can also call 211.