Arizona parents of kids with special needs struggling with online learning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the Allen family, a typical school day at home is filled with meltdowns, tantrums and not a lot of learning. Brianna Allen has four children with autism, and they are all currently doing online learning.

"How am I supposed to do this? In the mornings, it is just pure survival," said Allen.

Her youngest son is 9 years old. In school, he typically has a one-on-one aid to help him. Right now, he is only getting that service virtually. Allen said it is just not the same. At this point, she is at a loss and needs her children back in the classroom.

"None of my kiddos are able to be self-sufficient entirely on the computer and doing school work," said Allen.

According to the Arizona Department of Education, starting August 17, "Schools must provide special education services pursuant to federal law. Services that cannot be provided at a distance should be accommodated by each district’s special education teams working directly with each family to meet their needs."

Allen has two children at Mesa Public Schools, but said the district is leaving parents in the dark.

"I have literally heard nothing, not a single word," said Allen. "It leaves me feeling super frustrated and anxious myself because I don't even know how to prepare my children for what is next."

Mesa Public School said on-site support centers will be available by August 17. The Governing Board is set to discuss plans at a meeting Tuesday. The district said they will share more details with families this week.

Allen said her children are already regressing and in-person services are the only way to get them back on track.

"To see all those years and years of heartache and struggle and powering through those times just fizzle away. It is just devastating. It truly is," said Allen.