PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, schools are making plans for the new year and in many cases offering multiple options to parents who are still finding it tough to decide what exactly to do.

“I’m just so scared of making the wrong decision, but I think that there is no right decision,” said Stacia Ehlen, a mother of three who has spent much of the summer grappling with what is best for their health and education. “We don’t know if they are going to go to school and get sick, we don’t know if they are going to learn well if they are home online.”

Tuesday, Gilbert Public Schools, like many valley districts, announced that it is kicking off the new year online and once students can return to campus, parents can choose one of three options, either online, on campus or a flex model. But Ehlen still has concerns.

“I still have a bazillion questions as I’m sure other parents do and I’m sure the district does because nobody knows all of the answers,” said Ehlen. “I don’t think kindergarten or starting kindergarten online is a good option at all.”

Ehlen's 5-year-old and 3-year-old will attend a private school with smaller class sizes. While her 8-year-old will return to Gilbert Public Schools as soon as its allowed.

Gilbert Public Schools outlines preventative measures and COVID-19 protocols for managing positive cases/exposure on their website.