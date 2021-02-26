PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona is one of the worst states in the country for people receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, 35% of people in Arizona are fully vaccinated compared to 50% nationwide.

"With the Pfizer and the Moderna, the efficacy has really only been studied with the two doses, so we can't say for sure that you would have that 100% reduction in hospitalizations and death," says Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Dr. Christ says one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is only 50%-60% effective, so it's important to schedule your follow-up. But don't become a "dose ghoster."

"At our state pods we tend to see a 10-20% no-show rate," Christ said.

Fortunately, the state factors no-shows into its appointment availability.

At this time, Dr. Christ does not know if the "ghosters" are people seeking a second shot or the first, but not everyone is skipping out because they want to. Weather delays halted many vaccine shipments. Scheduling and vaccine shortages prevented many people in Maricopa County from making their second appointment at the State Farm Stadium mass vaccination site.

The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has yet to get full approval from the FDA, is offering a glimmer of hope, with the state targeting people who may have a difficult time returning for appointment No. 2.

"Because of mobility issues or they may move on and you just want to get them vaccinated," Christ said.

Possibly priority groups could be people living in rural or remote areas.