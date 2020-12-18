PHOENIX (Politics Unplugged) -- If the COVID-19 trends we've been seeing continue, Arizona could be on track for another shutdown. Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch talked with Dr. Cara Christ on Friday during a Politics Unplugged segment set to air on Sunday at 3TV at 5:30 p.m.
Welch asked Christ about the executive order Gov. Doug Ducey issued on June 29 that shut down bars, gyms, movie theaters, and water parks. On June 29, there were 5,452 COVID-19 cases reported, the highest day of the summer. The week before, the positivity rate was 20%, and there were 27,489 confirmed cases of the disease.
Christ said those mitigation standards set on June 29 and extended on July 23 are still in place for most of the establishments. Christ is right; restaurants can only operate at 50% of their seating capacity. At the same time, however, bars, indoor gyms, movie theaters, and water parks are still open, but no action is being taken.
We have already seen 88,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases in December, more than June or July.
Christ insisted the problem causing the spike in coronavirus cases is not in public spaces but rather in private gatherings where people are letting their guard down. That's something she's been saying since before Thanksgiving. At one point during Friday's interview, she blamed break rooms for the massive spread of COVID-19.
The benchmarks AZDHS established are updated every Thursday. If the numbers are in the substantial range for two consecutive weeks, the agency says state and school officials should consider taking action. Two weeks from the most recent update -- Thursday, Dec. 17 -- is New Year's Eve. Dec. 17 was the first time all counties reached substantial transmission since the dashboard was created.
For the metrics ADHS does provide on its schools and businees dashboard, the data is roughly two weeks old. Arizona’s Family asked in November if that older data is sufficient for dashboard to make decisions about what is in the best interest for Arizona.
“Data from previous days fills in as time passes,” Steve Elliott, a ADHS spokesman said in response to our questions. “It takes about two weeks to provide enough data for the most reliable view possible of the metrics.” He declined to elaborate when asked the following question: Is DHS confident that making decisions on two-week old data is the best for Arizona?
It essentially takes four weeks of data to move in and out of a recommendation level. The two week old data must be met with consistency for two more weeks. Read more about the benchmarks here.
