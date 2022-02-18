PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and events and activities are back in full swing, is Arizona at the point where the virus is "endemic" instead of a "pandemic?" Endemic means the disease is something we just live with - like the flu or the cold. But no matter what state officials say, many said it doesn't seem to matter what it's called to them.

A big change is coming for our neighboring state. "We're taking a more sensible, and I would argue sustainable, health care approach based on the lessons learned," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom announced California is the first state to adopt an "endemic approach," loosening COVID-19 protocols with the return to more normal life.

So - is Arizona at that point too? "We're not quite yet at the point to call this an endemic in Arizona however, I do expect we'll get there in the next couple weeks or months," said Jessica Rigler with Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state health department said part of why we're not there yet is due to elevated transmission of the omicron variant in Arizona and officials wanting to look at more disease patterns first. Compared to California, Aizona has had less strict and stringent COVID-19 protocols throughout the pandemic and has a lower vaccination rate.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office said it will defer comment to medical and public health experts on this. "The disease hasn't gone away. It likely will not ever go away," said Rigler.

But let's say our state does get to the endemic phase. Do people even care? With hundreds of thousands of people attending the WM Phoenix Open this past week and other packed events like Barrett-Jackson's car auction and sports games, many said calling it endemic won't matter to them. "I don't think so, not changing the verbiage. We pretty much live life kind of pre-pandemic back to normal, so no, it would not affect us at all," said Kylie Zaslov.

On the flip side, some said a shift to an endemic virus wouldn't make them personally feel any more comfortable in some situations quite yet. "No, I think I will still remain cautious even though I'm fully vaccinated because there's a lot of people that aren't," said Marilyn Brown. "I still am refraining from going indoors to activities."