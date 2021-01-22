PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We call them frontline workers, but Phoenix charge nurse Jennifer Granger is often the last person patients see before they die.
"It's hard to know that you're the last person that patient ever looked at as they were going to be intubated," Granger told Arizona's Family on Friday. "And you're the last person that they ever saw on Earth. That's kind of… that's a lot."
Granger is one of the nurses whose voice will be amplified as part of an effort to broadcast healthcare workers' stories on Arizona radio station airwaves. It's a project coordinated by the Greater Phoenix Healthcare Task Force and Arizona Broadcasters Association.
Through live interviews and recorded PSA's, on Monday, more than 50 stations will share stories like Granger's as a way to encourage everyone to be safe in the COVID-19 pandemic. It will include healthcare workers from five hospital systems, including Banner Health, HonorHealth, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix Children's Hospital, and Valleywise Health.
Granger works at a Valleywise facility in Phoenix. She spoke to Arizona's Family towards the end of another 60 hour work week, which has been ongoing for more than ten months. "I only walked 15,000 steps. So that's actually not that much," she said.
While the job is physically tiring, telling a family they can't be there when their loved one dies is the type of pain you only feel in your heart. "I truly think this is what I was meant to do. And I get it; they are sick of it. We just need them to hold on a little bit longer. We need to protect each other," Granger said.
Their plea to Arizonans? Get vaccinated, wear a mask and physically social distance.
"There's a misconception that these are my closest friends, so I don't need to wear a mask or take precautions with this group of people," said Heather Jordan, also with Valleywise. "We're just going to ask that anytime you go outside, interact with people outside of your household, that you continue to wear a mask."
Granger loves her job and hopes her story will serve as a reminder to do your part. "I have been a nurse for 22 years, and I know some people think that this COVID is all politicized, that there's some agenda behind it, but there's nothing for me to gain. All I want is for people to stop dying."