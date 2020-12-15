PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An Arizona nurse is helping patients both here in Arizona and the Midwest.
Carly Windschitl works at the Mayo Clinic. She volunteered to help with the surge in Wisconsin. "I never thought I'd be traveling to another hospital to help," she said. When she returned to Arizona from Wisconsin, we were in the middle of another surge.
Windschitl said it's been difficult to watch how quickly her patients can decline. She said patients can go in and out of the ICU unit multiple times within a few days. "People saying the patient is fine, until all of the sudden, they're not, which is a little scary," she said.
The patients she's treated have had different attitudes about the virus. "I've seen patients who did everything they could and still got it, and made comments like, 'Now I am going to end up hospital and die.' That is horrible to see," she said. "I've seen patients who were not careful and are in hospital and have felt that regret."
Windschitl plans to take the vaccine when it's offered to her, likely by next month. But in the meantime, she focuses on the positive. "We have had patients hospitalized for multiple months, so getting to see them go home has been wonderful," she said.
She's also grateful for the support healthcare workers across the country are seeing right now. "The teamwork has been amazing. I really appreciate my coworkers even more so now than ever before. I also do feel a lot of support from public that they are appreciating healthcare workers now more than ever which is a good feeling," she said.