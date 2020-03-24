PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Tuesday morning that 5 people have died and there are now 329 cases of coronavirus in the state. Later in the afternoon, Coconino County confirmed they had their first patient death from COVID-19.

Yesterday afternoon, Pima County reported their first death which brought the statewide death toll to three. By Tuesday morning, the death toll in Arizona was five.

AZDHS said the latest two victims of coronavirus are a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions living in Maricopa county and a woman in her 50s from Navajo county. It is unclear whether the woman had underlying health conditions.

There are still 22 pending tests and 356 people have been tested, according to the health department's website. AZDHS says 313 tests have been ruled out. The agency said the number of people tested does not include those tested at private labs. The total number of positives, however, does include results from private facilities.

Arizona now has 329 cases of coronavirus across the state, with 199 in Maricopa County. The rest of the counties' numbers break down like this:

Apache: 7

Cochise: 1

Coconino: 18

Gila: 0

Graham: 2

Greenlee: 0

La Paz: 0

Mohave: 0

Pima: 42

Pinal: 22

Navajo: 32

Santa Cruz: 1

Yavapai: 3

Yuma: 2

ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be additional deaths.

