PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases now reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona crossed a major milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

According to AZDHS, there are 3,352 new coronvirus cases reported and one new death. That brings Arizona's totals to 101,441 and 1,801 respectively. The majority of reported COVID-19 cases -- more than 62,000 -- are in people younger than 44.

Looking at Arizona's PCR tests, the test for active virus as opposed to antibodies, the positivity rate is 13.4%, well over the nationwide average of 9%.

Arizona has made national headlines as coronavirus cases surge since the state started to reopen on May 15.

An analysis of the statistics provided daily by AZDHS shows there were three times as many COVID-19 cases reported in June as they were in March, April and May combined. The numbers will likely continue to increase as test results on samples taken last week continue to come in.

In addition, hospital admissions increased almost 20% from May to June. That number will likely change, as well, as there is a lag time in reporting hospital admissions.

“Similar to several other states around the nation, we continue to see rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona,” Dr. Cara Christ, the director of AZDHS, said in a news release. “It’s important for Arizonans to understand that COVID-19 is widespread and circulating in our community, especially in our 20 to 44 year olds. We urge every Arizonan to follow Governor Ducey’s executive orders to contain the spread and take simple precautions, such as wearing a face-covering when out in public and avoiding gatherings of people, to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19.”

Last Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order in which is announced a "30-day pause" of the state's reopening.