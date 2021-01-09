PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona hit two grim milestones Saturday morning, reporting more than 600,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide and more 10,000 deaths.

Arizona is now reporting 607,345 cases since the start of the pandemic statewide. The state added 11,094 new cases on Saturday.

Arizona is now reporting 10,036 deaths related to COVID-19, with the addition of 98 deaths on Saturday.

As of Jan. 8 at 6:19 p.m., Arizona has the highest average daily cases per 100k in the last seven days with 126.4 according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. More data from the CDC can be found here.

The State of Arizona is planning to use State Farm Stadium as a massive COVID-19 vaccination center following a slow rollout of vaccinations statewide.

The 63,400 seat stadium will open on Monday, January 11 with plans to remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 Arizonans a day. Registration for the site will be posted here on Monday morning.

“Our new vaccine site in Glendale will rapidly expand the number of Arizonans getting vaccinated,” Governor Doug Ducey said. “We need to get these vaccine doses out of freezers and into the arms of Arizonans who want it, and our new site will speed up that process."

Phase 1B for vaccinations is also expected to start on Monday, January 11 for K-12 school staff and childcare workers, law enforcement/protective services including sworn officers and government-employed security officers, adults age 75 and older, and people who qualified for Phase 1A but were unable to get the vaccine