PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Right now, nonprofits across the Valley are feeling the economic and social impacts of COVID-19. For the Herberger Theater, it's meant some tough choices.
"It's shut us down completely, and we are waiting patiently to try and reopen again," said Mark Mettes, CEO of Herberger Theater. "We had to furlough about 20-25 workers."
Nonprofits are the fifth largest non-government employer in the state. According to a study put out this week by ASU, one in 16 employees works at a nonprofit in Arizona.
"March through June of last year we had almost 300 performances," said Mettes.
Mettes said they lost $40,000 in revenue. The Herberger Theater was able to get a pay check protection loan and pay their employees through June 10. However, after that, they will again have to furlough members of their staff again.
"Still several months before we are up and running and all going until September," said Mettes.
With declining revenue, charity fundraisers canceled, and annual passes frozen,nonprofits will struggle to offer their services to the community.
"Theater and arts are all about community. They help you navigate through emotions, and feelings and tough times," said Mettes.
It will take time to recover, but the theater is ready and putting plans into place to keep everyone safe once they reopen.
"We are getting excited to welcome guest back in the future," said Mettes.
Nonprofits are scared though. Donations are a huge part of revenue. Many rely on private donors and corporate sponsorship.