PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As coronavirus ramps up in the state, one health expert is calling on Governor Ducey to take more action.
Dr. Shad Marvasti, with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, said the governor needs to close indoor services at restaurants and bars for at least three weeks.
"We have to make tough choices. We have to make sacrifices; we can't have our cake and eat it too," said Marvasti.
Meanwhile, many of those businesses are still recovering from the first shutdown. Mark Hartz, the general manager at Brat Haus in Scottsdale, said he is concerned about more closures.
"I think it could be devastating. People are just starting to get back on their feet and make their income," said Hartz.
As cases rise, more schools are going back to online learning. Marvasti said if we want students back in the classroom after winter break, we need to act now.
"After the holidays, if we can get the numbers low enough, we can start to reopen schools. I think we need to keep a statewide mask mandate in place, expand testing, and do more routine pool testing," said Marvasti.