PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Navajo Nation is in dire circumstances because of the lack of supplies and medical personnel so the Arizona National Guard stepped in to help.

At their base at 52nd Street and McDowell Road, Guard members loaded up a helicopter with 300 sets of personal protective equipment, which includes masks and gowns, and 2,000 pairs of gloves. The crew then flew to Kayenta, where the clinic there is completely out of supplies.

"They had no PPE for any of their health care providers," said Col. Timothy Pfeiffer with Arizona National Guard.

The hospital has been overrun with coronavirus patients that they had to fly some ICU patients to Flagstaff.

A physician, two physician assistants, and several medics went up to Navajo Nation to help set up a makeshift hospital at a gym in the area. It'll hold 50 beds for patients who don't have severe symptoms.

"People who just need oxygen, IV fluids," said Pfeiffer.

Right now, the Navajo Nation has the greatest need in the whole state.

"They have the least resources so whatever we can get we're going to try and get up there. Hospitals in the Valley are somewhat reluctant to give up PPE because they don't what's coming in a few weeks so that's part of the problem. Everybody's scared of not having PPE," said Pfeiffer.