PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to a new survey, one-third of museums nationwide are in danger of closing. Here in Arizona, museums are shifting strategies to stay open. The Museum Association of Arizona said over the next several months, some museums are worried their finances could get worse. One reason is a drop in visitors.
Museums are turning to online resources to stay open. The Arizona Capitol Museum is recording videos and offering a live tour online that teachers can book. It even includes a Q&A with museum staff. The Flandrau Museum near the University of Arizona is working on getting grants to offer online resources for teachers for free.
For a list of online resources from museums across the state, click here.
Some museums are back open. The Desert Botanical Gardens now requires masks. The Old Trails Museum near Winslow is doing admissions by reservations.