PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Going to the movies will look and feel a lot different the next time you go. Masks will be required. There will be smaller crowds and a lot of social distancing.

Adam Frost is director of operations with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, which has three theaters n Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler.

"After every show, we do our regular clean and then we have a hospital-grade fogging system we use to fog the seats where everybody has been sitting, so that we can be safe in between shows," said Frost. "Then we fog the entire building and all touch points throughout the building at the end of night."

Harkins reopening all of its Arizona theaters today Harkins will also bring back some recent films whose time in the theaters were cut short due to COVID-19. You can also catch some favorite classic movies, specially priced at $5.

Frost said they've been working on COVID-19 safety guidelines for months and are ready to welcome guests back when they reopen their Arizona theaters next week.

Harkins opened its theaters across the Valley on Friday, with similar provisions in place. Staff members will also wear masks and be subjected to daily health screenings. Customers who are not feeling well are asked to stay home.

Jonathan Stokes took his 6-year-old daughter to the movies Friday, and said that seeing all the precautions movie theaters are taking provides some peace of mind.

"It's absolutely assuring," said Stokes. "In the past, it's something we didn't have to worry about and took advantage of it. The fact they are taking precautions does gives us comfort of trying a movie theater again."

Moviegoers will be allowed to take their masks off when eating or drinking in their seats, and there won't be any same cup refills for drinks and popcorn.

Theater operators realize not everyone is OK going back to the movies right now, but the hope is they'll come around.

"We've heard from our guests not quite ready to come back and we totally understand that, as well," said Frost. "We hope to see them in the near future when maybe there's a vaccine, or they see what we're doing here makes them feel comfortable."