Arizona military wife makes, donates masks with Soldiers' Angels

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three weeks ago, a Valley woman sat down with her mom and a sewing machine to learn to sew, all so she could make masks for local active and veteran military members.

"I find joy in learning and doing new things for people," said Megan Edwards about sewing masks for the military.

It takes countless hours of sewing and yards of fabric and elastic to make these masks. Edwards sometimes finds herself using 15 yards of fabric and 8 yards of elastic.

"Cutting fabric and putting the elastic through the material -- so yeah, it's a lot of material," she said. "I work full-time from home right now. So, it’s jumping on during my breaks and before and after work to do it."

Edwards is a military wife with a husband who's a disabled army veteran that spends a lot of time at the VA hospital. Her one mission, making masks for Arizona’s military members.

"I’m worried about him right now going to the VA without a mask," said Edwards about her husband. "That's why I chose the military affiliate for my donation project," she continued.

Edwards is donating the masks through the Soldiers' Angels organization. "They prioritize their masks going to veteran and active military," she said.

Every time her husband goes to the VA hospital, Edwards sends masks with him so they can be handed out to those who don't have them. "So me being able to have a skill to provide something for the greater good is awesome and it gives me something to do during the quarantine," she said.

Edwards has made and donated 90 masks so far and is currently working on making 200 more. "That if we all wear one, the safer we will all be," she said.