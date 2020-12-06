PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Senate and House of Representatives will be closed this coming week due COVID-19 concerns.

Mike Philipsen, Director of Communications at the State Senate, confirmed to Arizona's Family on Sunday that the Senate would be shut down for the week.

The Speaker of the House sent out the following announcement to its members and staff:

Out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19, the House building will be closed for one week, starting Monday, December 7. No one will have permission to work or meet in the building. All members and staff should perform all work and schedule meetings remotely.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the President of the United States.

The news comes on the same day that President Donald Trump announced that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had tested positive for coronavirus. Giuliani has traveled to several battleground states in recent weeks, including Arizona.

He came to Phoenix last week, meeting with a number of Republican lawmakers on Monday. Arizona Rep. Reginald Bolding tweeted Sunday that the news of Guiliani's diagnosis is "very problematic," following his Phoenix visit.

Governor Ducey of Arizona refuses to meet with me. He doesn't want to explain that he selected a foreign corrupt Voting Machine company to count the vote.I understand his reluctance,but just call a special session.Let's find out how crooked your election really was? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 1, 2020

President Trump, who confirmed Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote.

Giuliani's diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development.

Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to Trump, said he tested positive for coronavirus. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” the younger Giuliani said in a Nov. 20 tweet disclosing his COVID-19 positive test.

Arizona sees 2nd highest COVID rise; messaging tone blunt The week saw a total of four daily reports of over 5,000 additional coronavirus cases.

Trump spent the waning days of his campaign trying to persuade the American public that the virus was receding, and repeatedly claimed it would “disappear” after Nov. 3. Instead, the country is experiencing a record-breaking spike in infections.

Here in Arizona, our state reported the second-highest daily increase Saturday since the pandemic’s start. The additional 6,799 known COVID-19 cases reported Saturday.

The Department of Health Services said on Twitter that people should wear masks “around anyone who isn’t a member of your household, even those you know and trust.”

Similarly, the department’s director, Dr. Cara Christ, said on Twitter that individuals “must take precautions as if we may be infected. And we must act as though anyone we are around may be infected.”