PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Holocaust survivors, who are now seniors, are especially vulnerable to Covid-19. However, some were having trouble getting the vaccine. So Representative Alma Hernandez, the Phoenix Holocaust Association, and the state health department are stepping in. They helped register 40 Phoenix-area Holocaust survivors, and a handful got their first shot this week.

"I am extremely happy that I was able to get it," said Alexander White.

97-year-old White is familiar with isolation and death. During the Holocaust, he hid from the Nazis and lost his entire family. Now, he is determined to survive this pandemic, too.

"The Holocaust was 70 some years ago, and I am nowhere, and I have to be concerned about myself, my wife, my kids," said White.

Now armed with his first shot, White said he has some peace of mind but is still keeping his guard up. 86-year-old George Kalman got his first dose at State Farm Stadium on Thursday. Kalman knows the same pain as White. At just nine years old, while living in Hungary, he was sent to a concentration camp.

"When I talk to students in school, they ask me about my childhood. I have to tell them I had none. I had no childhood," said Kalman.

But with that comes resilience, Kalman said, is helping him through the pandemic. The two survivors said they are beyond grateful they are more protected from the virus. Rep. Hernandez tweeted that she is now working on getting all Pima-area holocaust survivors vaccinated.