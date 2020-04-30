PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed hundreds in Arizona, a state lawmaker is willing to reopen the economy immediately, even if that puts more people's lives at risk.

"As Americans, we ought to do what we love and take risks even in the face of peril because we are a free people, and if we are going to hide in the tornado shelter and never come out, then we cannot expect to live free, so it's a choice we have to make," Rep. Kelly Townsend said Thursday.

Gov. Doug Ducey extends stay-at-home order through May 15 "We are going to return to physical health and economic health the Arizona way," he said.

Townsend's comments come one day after she ripped Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for extending his stay at home order for another two weeks and threatened businesses with fines and jail time if they violate the order.

In a tweet shortly after the governor made his announcement, Townsend wrote, "Threatening my constituents with jail time is the last straw, @dougducey. I will be using all options to bring Arizona back into a Constitutional state. Who is with me?"

Townsend clarified that she meant to say she would use any legal option necessary, which will include an attempt to override the governor.

+4 Most US states will begin reopening within days At least 31 states will partially reopen over the next few days as a patchwork of coronavirus response plans that vary from one state to the next goes into effect.

She plans to introduce legislation that repeals the current state of emergency once the legislature returns from its extended recess.

As hundreds of thousands of Arizona workers have filed for unemployment insurance over the past six weeks, Townsend is one of a handful of Republicans at the Capitol who wants the economy reopened immediately.

But passing such a resolution could be a hurdle, as it does not appear there would be enough votes.