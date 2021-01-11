coronavirus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,995 new coronavirus cases Monday morning, Arizona's statewide total is now at 627,541 cases.

ADHS added six new deaths to its statewide dashboard Monday morning. A total of 10,147 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona. 

COVID-19 Risk Index

December was deadliest month of the pandemic with July closely trailing. In July, 2,344 deaths were recorded, while 2,679 deaths have been recorded in December so far. 

ADHS says on any given day, illnesses diagnosed in the previous four to seven days might not be reported yet. 

  • January (so far) -> 56,827
  • December  -> 214,716
  • November -> 103,574
  • June -> 81,291
    • July -> 80,154
    • June + July -> 161,445
  • August + September + October -> 67,012
  • September + October + November -> 150,215

Arizona has hit "substantial" spread levels for COVID-19

Arizona health officials reported Christmas Eve morning that the state has now reached "substantial" spread levels in all categories.

This means that there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, a higher than 10% positivity rate and more than 10% of hospital visits are for COVID-like illnesses.

The guidelines are used by health officials to put forth guidance to schools and businesses on whether they should stay open. The recommendation for schools is that all classes be virtual.

For businesses however, Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday that she changed those guidelines. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

State Farm Stadium to transform into massive 24/7 vaccination site

The State of Arizona will use State Farm Stadium as a massive COVID-19 vaccination center following a slow rollout of vaccinations statewide.

Arizona’s Family was the first to break the news on Friday morning. The 63,400 seat stadium will open on Monday, January 11 with plans to remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 Arizonans a day. Registration for the site is posted here.  

Arizona changes guidelines

While other states place new restrictions on businesses to fight against the coronavirus, that will not be the case in Arizona.

The state's top health official acknowledged Friday that she changed the guidelines, which are used to determine whether businesses should stay open during this pandemic. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.  

"There are other strategies that may come in before that, before we would recommend closing," Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday when asked at what point she would recommend closing businesses.

This information is updated when the Arizona Department of Health Services releases new data, which happens every day at about 8:15 a.m.

 

