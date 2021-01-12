PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,559 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, Arizona's statewide total is now at 636,100 cases.

ADHS added 335 new deaths to its statewide dashboard Monday morning. A total of 10,482 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona.

December was deadliest month of the pandemic with July closely trailing. In July, 2,347 deaths were recorded, while 2,835 deaths have been recorded in December so far. There have been 478 deaths in January recorded in January so far.

ADHS says on any given day, illnesses diagnosed in the previous four to seven days might not be reported yet. Here are the latest case totals:

January (so far) -> 63,358

December -> 214,751

November -> 103,579

June -> 81,286

July -> 80,149 June + July -> 161,435

August + September + October -> 67,011

September + October + November -> 150,222

🔗 Continuing coverage of coronavirus crisis

Arizona has hit "substantial" spread levels for COVID-19

Arizona health officials reported Christmas Eve morning that the state has now reached "substantial" spread levels in all categories.

Arizona has hit "substantial" spread levels for COVID-19 Arizona health officials reported Thursday morning that the state has now reached "substantial" spread levels in all categories.

This means that there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, a higher than 10% positivity rate and more than 10% of hospital visits are for COVID-like illnesses.

The guidelines are used by health officials to put forth guidance to schools and businesses on whether they should stay open. The recommendation for schools is that all classes be virtual.

For businesses however, Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday that she changed those guidelines. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

State Farm Stadium to transform into massive 24/7 vaccination site

Arizona changes guidelines

While other states place new restrictions on businesses to fight against the coronavirus, that will not be the case in Arizona.

Arizona changes guidelines for whether businesses can stay open during pandemic Over the summer, the state set up benchmarks for businesses to safely reopen, but now, with cases rising, the state will not be using them.

The state's top health official acknowledged Friday that she changed the guidelines, which are used to determine whether businesses should stay open during this pandemic. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

"There are other strategies that may come in before that, before we would recommend closing," Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday when asked at what point she would recommend closing businesses.