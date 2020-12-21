PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 5,366 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, putting the statewide total since the pandemic began at 467,215 cases.

ADHS also added 153 new deaths to its statewide dashboard Tuesday morning. A total of 8,125 have passed away from COVID-19 in Arizona.

So far this month, more than 112,789 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Some 27,000 of those, however, were delayed reports from diagnoses made in November and even earlier. ADHS says on any given day, illnesses diagnosed in the previous four to seven days might not be reported yet.

December (so far) -> 112,789

November -> 102,837

June -> 80,866

July -> 79,992

August + September + October -> 66,905

Arizona changes guidelines

While other states place new restrictions on businesses to fight against the coronavirus, that will not be the case in Arizona.

The state's top health official acknowledged Friday that she changed the guidelines, which are used to determine whether businesses should stay open during this pandemic. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

"There are other strategies that may come in before that, before we would recommend closing," Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday when asked at what point she would recommend closing businesses.