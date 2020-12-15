PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,848 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, putting the statewide total since the pandemic began at more than 429,219.
ADHS also added 108 new deaths to its statewide dashboard Wednesday
So far this month, more than 96,340 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Some 27,000 of those, however, were delayed reports from diagnoses made in November and even earlier. ADHS says on any given day, illnesses diagnosed in the previous four to seven days might not be reported yet.
Nearly 102,500 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in November, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. It's the highest monthly total since the pandemic began, including the summer peak months of June and July, and well over the number of cases reported the previous three months (August, September and October) combined.
- December (so far) -> 96,340
- November -> 102,490
- June -> 80,854
- July -> 79,971
- August + September + October -> 66,908
Another Shut Down Coming?
The coronavirus outbreak's current surge will present Arizona with a hospital crisis that could become a disaster unless the state takes steps such as ordering a three-week stay-home shutdown and implementing a statewide mask mandate, university researchers said.
Without such steps, “it would be akin to facing a major forest fire without evacuation orders," members of the COVID Modeling Team at the University of Arizona said in a letter Friday to the state Department of Health Services. The team has tracked the outbreak since last spring.
Other steps recommended by the team include providing economic aid to affected small businesses and families and preventing evictions and foreclosures.
Airport Testing
The governor announced testing sites and health campaigns at several Arizona airports, including Sky Harbor, Mesa-Gateway, and Tucson International. A spokesperson for Sky Harbor said the airport has a plan in place to begin COVID-19 testing through one of its concessionaires later this month with more details to be released within the week.
