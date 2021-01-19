PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,845 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, Arizona's statewide total is now at 690,544 cases.

ADHS also added 262 deaths to its statewide dashboard Wednesday morning. A total of 11,528 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona.

December has replaced July as deadliest month of the pandemic. In July, 2,353 deaths were recorded, while 3,022 deaths were recorded in December. There have been 1,321 deaths recorded in January already.

ADHS says on any given day, illnesses diagnosed in the previous four to seven days might not be reported yet. Here are the latest case totals:

January (so far) -> 118,957

December -> 215,624

November -> 103,646

June -> 81,276

July -> 80,109

🔗 Continuing coverage of coronavirus crisis

FAQ: What you should know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

Maricopa County has moved into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. In its first full day of operation, the massive 24/7 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium was administering vaccines to about 200 people per hour.

Arizona has hit "substantial" spread levels for COVID-19

Arizona health officials reported Christmas Eve morning that the state has now reached "substantial" spread levels in all categories.

Arizona has hit "substantial" spread levels for COVID-19 Arizona health officials reported Thursday morning that the state has now reached "substantial" spread levels in all categories.

This means that there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, a higher than 10% positivity rate and more than 10% of hospital visits are for COVID-like illnesses.

The guidelines are used by health officials to put forth guidance to schools and businesses on whether they should stay open. The recommendation for schools is that all classes be virtual.

For businesses however, Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday that she changed those guidelines. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

Arizona changes guidelines

While other states place new restrictions on businesses to fight against the coronavirus, that will not be the case in Arizona.

Arizona changes guidelines for whether businesses can stay open during pandemic Over the summer, the state set up benchmarks for businesses to safely reopen, but now, with cases rising, the state will not be using them.

The state's top health official acknowledged Friday that she changed the guidelines, which are used to determine whether businesses should stay open during this pandemic. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

"There are other strategies that may come in before that, before we would recommend closing," Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday when asked at what point she would recommend closing businesses.