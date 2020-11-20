PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials reported 43 new coronavirus deaths and 4,471 new cases Friday morning. Arizona now has a total of 291,696 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths is now 6,427.
Thanksgiving Plans
Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services started off a recent press conference stating that the state was seeing metrics heading in the wrong direction, just one week out from Thanksgiving. She urged Arizonans to wear a mask any time people will be around others outside of their household, especially during the upcoming holidays.
Dr. Christ urged people to move Thanksgiving celebrations outside, wear a mask, minimize the number of guests, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, avoid self-serve or buffets, and to celebrate virtually if possibly in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
"Arizona and our nation remain in a public health emergency, and getting back to normal is not in the cards right now," said Governor Ducey.
Airport Testing
The governor announced testing sites and health campaigns at several Arizona airports, including Sky Harbor, Mesa-Gateway, and Tucson International. A spokesperson for Sky Harbor said the airport has a plan in place to begin COVID-19 testing through one of its concessionaires later this month with more details to be released within the week.
This information is updated when the Arizona Department of Health Services releases new data, which happens every day at about 8:15 a.m.