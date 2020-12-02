PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials reported 52 new coronavirus deaths and 3,840 new cases Wednesday morning. Arizona now has a total of 340,979 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths is now 6,739.
Another Shut Down Coming?
The coronavirus outbreak's current surge will present Arizona with a hospital crisis that could become a disaster unless the state takes steps such as ordering a three-week stay-home shutdown and implementing a statewide mask mandate, university researchers said.
Without such steps, “it would be akin to facing a major forest fire without evacuation orders," members of the COVID Modeling Team at the University of Arizona said in a letter Friday to the state Department of Health Services. The team has tracked the outbreak since last spring.
Other steps recommended by the team include providing economic aid to affected small businesses and families and preventing evictions and foreclosures.
Airport Testing
The governor announced testing sites and health campaigns at several Arizona airports, including Sky Harbor, Mesa-Gateway, and Tucson International. A spokesperson for Sky Harbor said the airport has a plan in place to begin COVID-19 testing through one of its concessionaires later this month with more details to be released within the week.
This information is updated when the Arizona Department of Health Services releases new data, which happens every day at about 8:15 a.m.