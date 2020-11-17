Latest numbers on the coronavirus in Arizona shows the number of cases in emergency rooms has hit an all-time high.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials reported 53 new coronavirus deaths and 3,206 new cases Wednesday morning. Arizona now has a total of 283,102 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths is now 6,365.

"Small household gatherings are one of the reasons for the current increase," the Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted. "Mask up, distance and move activities outside to reduce the chance of transmission."

The agency also tweeted a graphic showing the risk index for various activities.

COVID-19 Risk Index
The Arizona Department of Health Services released the state's benchmarks, providing guidance for when some businesses can resume operations.

There are two components the state says must be met. The first is the quality of the establishment's implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The strategies must be tailored for specific types of business operations, and businesses must show the strategies are being used before reopening. Read more about these benchmarks here.

This information is updated when the Arizona Department of Health Services releases new data, which happens every day at about 8:15 a.m.

 

