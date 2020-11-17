PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials reported 53 new coronavirus deaths and 3,206 new cases Wednesday morning. Arizona now has a total of 283,102 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths is now 6,365.
"Small household gatherings are one of the reasons for the current increase," the Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted. "Mask up, distance and move activities outside to reduce the chance of transmission."
The agency also tweeted a graphic showing the risk index for various activities.
Benchmarks released for when gyms, bars, and theaters can reopen in Arizona
The Arizona Department of Health Services released the state's benchmarks, providing guidance for when some businesses can resume operations.
There are two components the state says must be met. The first is the quality of the establishment's implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The strategies must be tailored for specific types of business operations, and businesses must show the strategies are being used before reopening. Read more about these benchmarks here.
