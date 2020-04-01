PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday morning 29 deaths and 1,414 cases of coronavirus statewide.

This is an increase of five deaths from yesterday and 125 more cases statewide. Maricopa county now has 871 cases. Every county in Arizona now has at least one confirmed case of the virus.

Cases by County

Apache: 17

Cochise: 4

Coconino: 85

Gila: 1

Graham: 2

Greenlee: 1

La Paz: 2

Maricopa: 871

Mohave: 8

Navajo: 102

Pima: 217

Pinal: 65

Santa Cruz: 3

Yavapai: 24

Yuma: 12

Case by gender:

Male: 51%

Female: 49%

Case by age:

Less than 5 years: 2

5-19: 36

20-44: 517

45-54: 262

55-64: 252

65 years and older: 339

Null: 5

Governor Ducey on Monday announced a stay-at-home order that started March 31 at 5 p.m. which is in place to limit Arizonans going outside of their homes.

Ducey didn't change the list of essential services and stressed that grocery stores and pharmacies will not close. He urged people to only buy one week of groceries and not hoard so that way supplies can be replenished. He also said that restaurants will continue to offer takeout and delivery, and to please patronize your local businesses, tipping as much as you are able.