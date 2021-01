PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10,060 new coronavirus cases Friday morning, putting the statewide total since the pandemic began at 530,267 cases.

ADHS also added 151 new deaths to its statewide dashboard Thursday morning. A total of 9,015 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona.

As of today's reporting by AZDHS, Arizona has recorded 175,622 cases during the month of December. That's 26,102 more recorded cases than September, October, and November combined (149,520), and more than double the previous record of cases by month recorded in June, which was 81,057.

With deaths still left to be attributed to a certain day, December is the second deadliest month of the pandemic behind July. In July, 2,344 deaths were recorded, while 1,856 deaths were recorded in December so far.

For the week of December 20, there were more COVID hospital admissions than any other week since the pandemic began. That week saw 2,726 admissions statewide.

ADHS says on any given day, illnesses diagnosed in the previous four to seven days might not be reported yet.

December (so far) -> 175,622

November -> 102,936

June -> 81,057

July -> 79,860 June + July -> 160,977

August + September + October -> 66,908

September + October + November -> 149,520

Arizona has hit "substantial" spread levels for COVID-19

Arizona health officials reported Christmas Eve morning that the state has now reached "substantial" spread levels in all categories.

This means that there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, a higher than 10% positivity rate and more than 10% of hospital visits are for COVID-like illnesses.

The guidelines are used by health officials to put forth guidance to schools and businesses on whether they should stay open. The recommendation for schools is that all classes be virtual.

For businesses however, Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday that she changed those guidelines. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

Arizona changes guidelines

While other states place new restrictions on businesses to fight against the coronavirus, that will not be the case in Arizona.

The state's top health official acknowledged Friday that she changed the guidelines, which are used to determine whether businesses should stay open during this pandemic. Those changes essentially guarantee that places like bars and restaurants will stay open for the duration of the pandemic, no matter how bad our numbers get.

"There are other strategies that may come in before that, before we would recommend closing," Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Friday when asked at what point she would recommend closing businesses.