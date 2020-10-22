Latest numbers on the coronavirus in Arizona shows the number of cases in emergency rooms has hit an all-time high.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials reported five new coronavirus deaths and 994 new cases Thursday morning. Arizona now has a total of 234,906 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths is now 5,859.

Detailed numbers have been released regarding the coronavirus in Arizona. You can now look up coronavirus cases based on your zip code. Check your neighborhood here.

Benchmarks released for when gyms, bars, and theaters can reopen in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services released the state's benchmarks, providing guidance for when some businesses can resume operations.

There are two components the state says must be met. The first is the quality of the establishment's implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The strategies must be tailored for specific types of business operations, and businesses must show the strategies are being used before reopening. Read more about these benchmarks here.

This information is updated when the Arizona Department of Health Services releases new data, which happens every day at about 8:15 a.m.

 

