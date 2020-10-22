PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials reported five new coronavirus deaths and 994 new cases Thursday morning. Arizona now has a total of 234,906 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths is now 5,859.
Benchmarks released for when gyms, bars, and theaters can reopen in Arizona
The Arizona Department of Health Services released the state's benchmarks, providing guidance for when some businesses can resume operations.
There are two components the state says must be met. The first is the quality of the establishment's implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The strategies must be tailored for specific types of business operations, and businesses must show the strategies are being used before reopening. Read more about these benchmarks here.
This information is updated when the Arizona Department of Health Services releases new data, which happens every day at about 8:15 a.m.