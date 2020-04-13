PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the coronavirus pandemic going on, getting a dog training class is nearly impossible. Arizona Humane Society (AHS) normally holds in-person training courses, but with the current situation, is now offering virtual classes for new pet parents.
The courses are done through Zoom, Skype or FaceTime, whichever one works better for you. You will get to talk to a AHS certified pet trainer that can help you with certain issues.
AHS will work on tips on how deal with pet behavior issues depending on what is an issue with your pet, basic training techniques and better communication tips.
Training not only fixes bad behaviors and encourages good ones, they also help create a better bond between pet and owner, which is wanted more now than ever with everything going on in the world.
The virtual lessons/consultations are $20 for 30 minutes. If you are interested in signing up or learning more, click here to learn more.