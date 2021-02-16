PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bill that would make it optional for Arizona businesses to enforce a face mask mandate is making its way through the House. The House Commerce Committee approved the measure along party lines, 6-4.

Rep. Joseph Chaplik, a Republican from Scottsdale, is the sponsor of the bill and believes his measure protects the freedom of the people. He doesn't think it's the government's role or a business owner's to tell who should wear masks and who shouldn't.

"Since introducing HB 2770, I've heard from countless people who feel like their liberties are being stolen and being ordered to covered up their faces even when they are healthy," Rep. Chaplik said in a statement. "Worse yet, business owners have been thrust into the unwanted role of 'Mask Police' on their customers, sometimes creating heated confrontations."

The bill is one of the shortest for this session, being only one sentence.

He said the bill has 21 cosponsors, all Republicans in the House. There are a total of 31 GOP members in the House.

In a tweet, Arizona House Democrats called the measure "ridiculous" and pointed to the fact that nearly 15,000 Arizonans have lost their lives because of COVID-19.

Ridiculous. Persistently maskless GOP Rep. Joseph Chaplik’s HB2770 to prevent cities from imposing mask mandates during a pandemic passes on party lines in House Commerce Committee. In other news #COVID19 deaths will top 15,000 before this week ends. — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) February 17, 2021

Next up for the proposal is a full House vote, where Republicans have a slim majority.