PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona’s five Democrats in the House of Representatives are calling on the federal government to help Arizona with a coronavirus testing blitz as coronavirus cases surge.

Rep. Ruben Gallego tweeted out a letter that he, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, Rep. Raul Grijalva, Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Rep. Greg Stanton sent to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the state’s behalf. They say COVID-19 testing is "dangerously" limited and hasn't kept up with demand.

AZ has the highest positive COVID test rate in the U.S. The state is overwhelmed and people are waiting 8 hours for tests in 100 degree heat. Without widespread testing it will only get worse. We are in crisis and we need the federal government's help now. pic.twitter.com/lGB2lChkoa — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) July 7, 2020

"Arizonans have reported waiting in line for up to 13 hours for a test and having to wait as long as three weeks to receive the results," the letter said.

The Democrats also said Arizona is in the bottom third for per-capita testing and has the highest positive test rate in the nation at 25%. They're asking FEMA and DHHS to create testing sites in Arizona, especially in hot spots and underserved areas. Since the feds have scaled back some of their community-based testing sites in other parts of the country, the group feels that the federal government could use those resources in Arizona.

Arizona health officials report 117 new deaths with 105,094 COVID-19 cases statewide Arizona health officials reported 117 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday morning with 105,094 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths in the state is now 1,927 as of Tuesday morning.

