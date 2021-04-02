MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New travel guidance from the CDC is encouraging news for the Arizona hotels that rely on tourists to keep their doors open. However, it could be months before business travel reaches pre-pandemic levels.
READ MORE: CDC: Fully vaccinated people can resume domestic, international travel.
A stone's throw from the Chicago Cubs spring training facility in Mesa, there are rooms at the Courtyard Marriot that actually have views inside the baseball diamond.
"So Thursday, Friday, Saturday... our hotels were full," said Kevin Thorpe. "We were turning people away."
Thorpe is the Director of Hotels for Power Hotel Group, which includes four properties in the Valley. March was decent because of spring training, he says, but of course not what it used to be.
"Two of our hotels have substantial meeting space; conventions are non-existent right now," Thorpe said. The 8,500 square feet of boardroom space at the Courtyard is empty.
"Corporate travel went from 40% for the hotel to 5%, 2%," Thorpe said.
With businesses staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, revenue from events and meetings dried up almost overnight. Mike Huckins with the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce says while the latest news from the CDC is wonderful, he thinks we'll start seeing corporate travel return as vaccination rates go up.
"You know, I don't think by any means all business travel is going to return to the state. It was quiet before the pandemic hit," Huckins said. "Folks have learned they can do somethings over Zoom, but there certainly is a benefit to attending conferences in person."
In Thorpe's 35 years in the industry, COVID-19 changed the industry unlike anything else. "We went from March being our busiest time of year. We went from 100% occupancy to 5% occupancy pretty much overnight," he said.
According to new statistics from the Arizona Office of Tourism, Phoenix had the highest hotel occupancy in the top 25 markets at 77% for the week of March 14. The agency says that shows a "strong reaffirmation of the power of spring training to attract visitors, even at reduced stadium capacities."
Below is a statement from the office:
We’ve encouraged visitors since the beginning of the pandemic to follow CDC and AZDHS guidance, and we will continue to do so. This new guidance opens the door much wider for resuming travel, which is much-needed, but it’s equally important to remember that we’ve only reached this point because people are getting vaccinations and are following best health practices, so that must continue for us to stay on this path.
Below is a statement from the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association:
We are pleased with the recent guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated Americans may resume travel. The safety and security of guests and our employees is our number one priority. It always has been and will continue to be. Along with our national partners, the industry has developed guidelines for all aspects of hotels and resorts through the AZSAFE+CLEAN certification program. Arizona hotels and resorts are going above and beyond to create an enjoyable, relaxing and safe experience for guests. We look forward to welcoming guests back safely to our incredible state.