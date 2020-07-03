PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona hospitals could run out of available bed space in a matter of weeks because the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly, according to leading heath care professor at the University of Arizona.

Dr. Joe Gerald, a professor of public health policy and management, warned on Friday that hospitals could reach full capacity at the beginning of August as the number of new cases continues to spike during this current surge.

In a report published on Wednesday, Gerald wrote, “From a May 22 (plateau) to present (June 26), total COVID-19 hospitalization has increased 196% from 1093 to 3234 occupied beds.”

As of this morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that 91% of ICU beds are occupied while 85% of regular beds are in use.

Should hospitals run out of space, this could mean suspended or delayed care for patients as hospitals ration treatment during the pandemic to conserve supplies and resources.

Gov. Doug Ducey and his state health director have already authorized hospitals to implement their crisis care plans if needed. It will allow hospitals to decide who gets treated and who doesn’t.

 

