PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona hospitals could run out of available bed space in a matter of weeks because the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly, according to leading heath care professor at the University of Arizona.

Dr. Joe Gerald, a professor of public health policy and management, warned on Friday that hospitals could reach full capacity at the beginning of August as the number of new cases continues to spike during this current surge.

Arizona emergency room doctor gives warning ahead of holiday weekend Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, a local emergency room doctor is issuing a warning to avoid large groups and wear masks.

In a report published on Wednesday, Gerald wrote, “From a May 22 (plateau) to present (June 26), total COVID-19 hospitalization has increased 196% from 1093 to 3234 occupied beds.”

The COVID-19 case numbers continues to surge in Arizona since reopening Arizona has become one of the states across the country that has seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases since Governor Ducey's Stay-At-Home executive order expired.

As of this morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that 91% of ICU beds are occupied while 85% of regular beds are in use.

Should hospitals run out of space, this could mean suspended or delayed care for patients as hospitals ration treatment during the pandemic to conserve supplies and resources.

Gov. Doug Ducey and his state health director have already authorized hospitals to implement their crisis care plans if needed. It will allow hospitals to decide who gets treated and who doesn’t.