PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Staff at Arizona hospitals are working to increase the number of beds available for patients ahead of a predicted surge in cases of the novel coronavirus.

"We anticipate that we could need an additional 13,000 hospital beds and an additional 15 hundred ICU beds," said Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.

That's based on the worst projections of coronavirus spread in Arizona. Dr. Christ says there are currently around 16,000 hospital beds and 1,500 ICU beds in Arizona.

Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order, telling hospitals in Arizona that they needed to increase their beds by 50% before April 24, with half of that increase needing to come before April 10.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael White at Valleywise Health called it a "challenge," but one that they were willing to handle. "So we have to identify locations within the hospital that have the ability to care for a patient," Dr. White said. "Are we able to deliver oxygen to the bed? Do we have the physical bed itself?"

Dr. White says they’re converting the pediatric emergency department at Valleywise Health Medical Center into an “incident decision unit” for COVID-19. It’ll be a place where they can group all the cases in one area. "We have additional units identified in the hospital as the numbers surge. We're then able to stand those units up," he said.

And that could happen. In a letter, the Arizona Department of Health Services urged hospitals to activate their emergency plans and ensure they have an effective triage process to handle an influx of patients. Meanwhile, some are suggesting a new modular hospital be built to increase bed space, like what was constructed in Wuhan China.

"I think it's a wake-up call, obviously, that we have a shortage [of beds], and we're not prepared for something like this," said Matt Bays, co-founder of Adaptive Shelters, which makes modular buildings. "That's the biggest message is, yes, the awareness of the shortage."

Still, even if the state can get an adequate number of beds, ventilators, and other equipment, health care experts say that making sure there will be enough medical workers to take care of all the patients could be a problem.

"Hopefully, recruit from those folks that may have been recently-retired and have those skills," Dr. White said. "Shift resources from around the country to be able to help with this."