PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's supposed to be the best time ever for high school seniors across Arizona. Right now they should be planning for prom, senior ditch day and graduation.
Instead, most of their big plans and memorable moments have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.
"It's really hard to not have the closure of seeing your friends and teachers and the people who have really shaped you for the last 4 years," said Horizon High School senior Lily Penoyer.
Ella Geenen and Corinne Mitra, also Horizon seniors, are among the students who are a little disappointed that the coronavirus restrictions have put an abrupt end to their school year.
"I was looking forward to prom and looking forward to senior ditch day," said Mitra. "All these kinds of things, like our last spirit week. Just not having any of that stuff is really hard."
"I do feel bad," said parent Elizabeth Geenen. "I feel they definitely are missing out on a milestone for them. Many of these kids have been together through middle school. They've had so many years and activities together. The end of the year is the final hurrah."
Some students are still holding out hope that their graduation ceremony won't be cancelled and they'll be able to walk up and receive their diploma in front of family and friends. Most Valley School districts have yet to cancel graduations, which are scheduled for next month.
"It's still up in the air with what they're going to decide for graduation," said senior Ella Geenen. "As of right now, it's still scheduled for May 21, but we don't know if that will actually happen, or if it's going to be a virtual'walk across your room' to graduate. Hopefully, we'll get something figured out so we can say our last goodbyes."