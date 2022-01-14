PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The spread of the omicron variant is sidelining high school sports across Arizona. The Arizona Interscholastic Association said more than 1,000 games were canceled this week as players, coaches and staff tested positive. "Schools are trying to scramble, consolidate their roosters and get those varsity games played," said Seth Polansky, sports information coordinator for AIA.
Polansky said but some varsity games are still getting canceled. It is leaving a lot of uncertainty for parents and players. "For older kids, it is hard for recruiting. Changes on the college level has made recruiting difficult and then last year not even knowing if they were going to have a season," said Valley parent Carla Krivickas.
In the Tempe Union High School District, six games at the MLK Basketball Classic set for Monday are now canceled. To help slow the spread of the virus, the district is requiring masks at all practices again.
The AIA says cancellations and postponements could go on for the next couple of weeks. Now it is a race against time to get games rescheduled before the season ends.