PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The COVID-19 crisis has forced high schools across the state to put safety measures in place to protect players, coaches and fans.

Roya Faraji's son Kameron plays football for Horizon High School in Phoenix. She knows there are risks getting kids back on the field, but said she feels comfortable with what she sees. "We've been looking forward to this since we knew first game was happening tonight," said Faraji. "The measures and precautions they're putting in place with players,coaches and staff are awesome. It definitely helps alleviate any stress as a parent you have."

Some of the precautions include:

Limiting attendance, with all fans required to social distance.

All coaches must wear masks, along with players not in the game.

Officials will wear masks as well.

During games, the ball will be cleaned and replaced after every possession.

All the precautions in the world, however, are no guarantee a student athlete won't get sick.

Four students, including two football players at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the school to quarantine the entire team and cancel its next two games.

A football player at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale also tested positive, forcing its team to quarantine and cancel games, as well.

Football practice begins today after AIA vote Last week, after seeing COVID-19 numbers trend down, the AIA voted to allow football practice to begin on the holiday, Monday, September 7.

David Hines is executive director of Arizona's Interscholastic Association. He said they've been working on a return to play plan for months, and fully expected some positive coronavirus cases to come up.

Hines said he feels comfortable with the safety measures they've put in place. "If the health department, or our state government, or governor eventually says hey, you have to shut down, then we'll do what they say to do," said Hines. "But until that time, we're going to make every effort to be as safe as possible, giving these kids an opportunity to participate."