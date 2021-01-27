PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Six weeks into its mass vaccination plan, the Arizona Department of Health says more than half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

As of Wednesday morning, 518,125 people have received at least one of the two required shots to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

First dose: 430,673 (7.6% of Arizonans eligible for the vaccine)

Both doses: 79,026 (1.4% of Arizonans eligible for the vaccine) Note: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only approved for those 16 and older.



“We’ve hit a major milestone in our battle against COVID-19,” Dr. Cara Christ, the director of ADHS said in a news release. “We’ve come a long way since mid-December, but we have a long road ahead of us. Our goal is to get the vaccine to every Arizonan who wants it as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has distributed more than 837,000 vaccine doses to Arizona. According to ADHS, nearly 62% of those have been administered.

Vaccine appointment frustrations

The news comes amid continuing frustration among those who want to get the vaccine and cannot get the necessary appointment. Those who have had their first shot but have not been able to schedule the second one have been particularly vocal.

In addition to complaints about the state's appointment scheduling website and long hold times on the phone, some Arizonans have expressed confusion over who is eligible for the shot and where they need to go to get it because the state and the counties are using different qualification guidelines.

The state-run mass vaccination site at State Farm Stadium, for example, is open college and university educators. The points of distribution (PODs) run by Maricopa County are not. They are only taking K-12 teachers, not those in higher education. The county is adhering to the guidelines recommend by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is going a step further to include teachers at the college level.

