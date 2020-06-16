PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record 2,392 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning. This is the highest number of COVID-19 new cases reported since the outbreak started.

In a press conference last Thursday, Gov. Ducey said that Arizona does have hospital capacity for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Doug Ducey addresses concerns about Arizona's recent spike in COVID-19 cases "The virus is not going away," said Ducey. "There's no cure for this virus and no vaccines. We need to learn to live with it and make sure we are protecting the most vulnerable in our society."

"The increase in positive tests is not the direction we want to go," Ducey said. "We want to go the other direction."

The governor showed a chart illustrating a recent rise in positive COVID-19 tests around Arizona. He admitted that "this is not yet behind us." But, Ducey says our state does have hospital capacity.

"We want to reassure the public we have available bed capacity, and surge plans in place. We are well-prepared to manage an increase in patient volume," Ducey said.

CDC predicts 130,000 US coronavirus deaths by July 4, with more new cases as states reopen The US could suffer 130,000 coronavirus deaths by July 4, according to a projection released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ducey says the plan is to stay "laser-focused" on COVID-19 in Arizona. He says health officials will continue to concentrate on more testing, and that state leaders will continue to work on Arizona's gradual phased-in reopening, balancing public health with public safety.

"We want to return smarter as a state," Ducey said. "We know so much more about COVID-19 now than we did March 11."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego worried about mixed messages regarding coronavirus "We were one of the last states to go to a stay-at-home order and one of the first to come out. I'm concerned that people are getting mixed messages about how serious this is."

AZDHS is recommending to maintain physical and social distancing, wash your hands thoroughly or use sanitizer, wear a face covering when out in public, cover your cough or sneeze, and stay at home when you are sick.

Today we're reporting a record number of #COVID19 cases. Please do your part to help slow the spread:↔️Maintain physical distancing🧼Thoroughly wash your hands 😷Wear a face covering when out in public🤧Cover your cough or sneeze 🏠Stay home when sick pic.twitter.com/2pc5J8Nqga — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 16, 2020

Arizonans are getting mixed messages and it’s impacting public health. Even as Mayor I struggle to stay current on changing guidelines. One thing is certain, AZ is in a crisis and we need to do more. If you haven’t lost anyone to #COVID, let’s keep it that way. #MaskUp #StayHome pic.twitter.com/3GQ0muj5qX — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 16, 2020