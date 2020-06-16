COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record 2,392 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported for one single day since the outbreak started.

In a press conference last Thursday, Gov. Ducey said that Arizona does have hospital capacity for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

"The increase in positive tests is not the direction we want to go," Ducey said. "We want to go the other direction."

The governor showed a chart illustrating a recent rise in positive COVID-19 tests around Arizona. He admitted that "this is not yet behind us." But, Ducey says our state does have hospital capacity.

"We want to reassure the public we have available bed capacity, and surge plans in place. We are well-prepared to manage an increase in patient volume," Ducey said.

Ducey says the plan is to stay "laser-focused" on COVID-19 in Arizona. He says health officials will continue to concentrate on more testing, and that state leaders will continue to work on Arizona's gradual phased-in reopening, balancing public health with public safety. 

"We want to return smarter as a state," Ducey said. "We know so much more about COVID-19 now than we did March 11."

AZDHS is recommending to maintain physical and social distancing, wash your hands thoroughly or use sanitizer, wear a face covering when out in public, cover your cough or sneeze, and stay at home when you are sick. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you