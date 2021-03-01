CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be open for scheduling to those who qualify at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
The state will be taking over the vaccine site starting on Wednesday, March 3. It was previously a Maricopa County run site. Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says the state will take over the site to become part of a bigger effort to get more people vaccinated.
"Arizona has proven that the state’s nationally recognized model for these vaccination sites is scalable and transferable to other locations. By combining state resources with the support of partners, we can continue getting more doses into the arms of Arizonans," said Christ.
The state says that due to the supply of the vaccine, they will be able to administer around 2,000 shots a day until Arizona gets more. The goal is turn the site into a 24/7 location similar to State Farm Stadium.
Those who qualify are part of the Phase 1-A and Priority 1-B groups that include healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, education and childcare workers and adults 65 and older.
For more information, you can visit ADHS' site here. Appointments will be made available at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 1. If you qualify, you can sign up here.