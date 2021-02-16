PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The COVID-19 vaccine "information gap" for Spanish speakers is getting smaller.
On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services launched a new shot registration site in Spanish. This comes more than a month after the English-only site was initially launched.
Trinidad Marin said he can't believe the state is just now rolling out the vaccine registration site in Spanish, considering how many Latinos are essential workers in Arizona.
"For some reason in particular, I don't know what it is, they always leave us last," said Marin.
Per the COVID-19 Testing Project website, Latinos are still twice as likely to become infected with COVID-19 in the state.
"I know many paisanos that don't know what to do. That can't read or understand anything, only the Spanish news and what they say and they don't always say everything," said Marin.
To address that issue, the Arizona Department of Health Services launched the vaccine registration website in Spanish.
"Spanish speakers will have the opportunity to get registered, get an appointment and get access to the vaccine," said Tomas Leon.
Leon is with Equality Health Foundation, the nonprofit that pushed for the bilingual site and has been working with the state to launch it.
"We need to make sure when we are developing these public health strategies, we have the targeted audience in mind," said Leon.
Valle Del Sol is another group working on getting minorities vaccinated in the Valley.
"We are just glad it's finally happened," said Erika Mach with Valle Del Sol.
Although, they said they saw the need for a bilingual website months ago.
"We are fortunate to have staff on hand that allowed us to translate it and we offered it in a bilingual format. So we've been doing that work since the beginning," said Mach.
Marin said he's just happy he now has plenty of information available to him for when he's ready to register for the vaccine.
"There's nothing that we can do about just complain to see if they do better next time. Hopefully, there's no next time," said Marin.
To access the Arizona Department of Health Services bilingual website, click here and select Spanish in the drop-down menu on the righthand side.